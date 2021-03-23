KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region’s public school board plans to offer virtual learning as an option during the 2021-2022 school year.

John Bryant, the board's Director of Education, said in a blog post on Monday that the board recognizes that there may be some families who will ask for online learning option for their child.

“Over the coming months, we will be sharing updates and timelines with you and we are hopeful that the impact of the pandemic will lessen,” Bryant wrote.

Waterloo Region District School board students will be automatically enrolled in their home school for the 2021-2022 school year as normal.

Meantime, the Waterloo Catholic School Board surveyed parents and caregivers about whether or not they plan to return to the classroom next year.

The WCDSB plans to check in with families again in June and confirm a final decision. Parents will not be able to change their choice like they could during this school year.