Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in court

One of two men charged in the shooting death of a Wilfrid Laurier student appeared in a Kitchener courtroom for pre-trial motions Monday morning.

Yafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.

Ousmane Kromah is charged with second-degree murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

On Dec. 15, 2019, around 4:15 a.m., Waterloo regional police were called to a home on Windale Crescent in Kitchener. At the time, police said there was a gathering at the home, and a fight broke out where shots were fired. Rezene, a first-year student at Wilfrid Laurier University originally from Toronto, was found dead.

Two other people were hurt and taken to hospital for care.

Police arrested Kromah in May of 2020. He was 23-years-old at the time of his arrest.

The other man charged in Rezene’s death, Mohamed Dalmar pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded prohibited weapon in June 2021. He was sentenced in November, 2021.

The trial for Kromah is set to begin Oct. 24.