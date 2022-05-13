Waterloo region COVID-19: 2 deaths reported Friday, 50 in hospital

Waterloo region health officials are reporting 50 people with COVID-19 are in local hospitals.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease has fluctuated between 45 and 55 in the last week.

As of Friday, seven patients are currently in the ICU.

Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the last week, both on Friday. One was a man in his 70s and another was a man in his 80s.

The death toll in Waterloo region since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 414.

There are 24 active outbreaks in high-risk settings, that’s two more than a week ago.

Thirteen current outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes, five are in hospitals and six are in “congregate settings” – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

The seven-day-average test positivity rate, which has been steadily decreasing since the beginning of April, now sits at 13 per cent. That’s the lowest number seen since mid-March.

The Region of Waterloo provides updated COVID-19 data daily Monday to Friday on this dashboard.

PROVINCIAL PICTURE

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.

The total number of people in hospital with the disease changed slightly on Friday from the 1,451 hospitalizations reported on Thursday.

The number of people in intensive care units across the province dropped from 175 the day before to 168.

With files from CTV Toronto