KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials added 46 more COVID-19 cases to the area’s total on Wednesday.

Of those cases, 36 were reported on Wednesday and 10 were added to previous days' totals.

There have been 11,623 lab-confirmed cases to date. Of those, 11,137 are considered resolved. Active cases dropped again Wednesday, now sitting at 235. A total of 241 people have died from the disease.

There are 20 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including eight in the ICU.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 303 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 22 are confirmed to the be the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the U.K.

There are 16 active outbreaks in the region.

Ontario reported 1,571 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second straight day of increases below 1,600.

The seven-day average now sits at 1,676, an increase over 1,361 cases a week ago.

There were more than 51,000 tests completed in the last 24 hours, meaning the positivity rate is at 3.7 per cent.

Ontario has reported 333,690 lab-confirmed cases of the disease to date, including 311,380 recoveries and 7,263 deaths.