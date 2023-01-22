Waterloo player honoured at Team Canada ceremony in city

The achievements of rising female hockey stars were in the spotlight in Waterloo on Sunday.

A ceremony in honour of Team Canada's recent gold medal win in the U18 Women's Worlds was held at RIM Park by the Waterloo Girls Minor Hockey Association.

The event came ahead of a regular season game between the KW Rangers and OHA Juniors.

Waterloo's own Caitlin Kraemer was at the centre of the celebrations for her record-setting goals at the tournament.

The 16-year-old scored four goals in the gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0.

She also set a Canadian record for most goals in a single U18 tournament.

"I don't really care about the points as long as it gout us the win, that's all that really matters," said Kraemer. "I don't think I'd change anything. That team was amazing and I'd do it all over again just to be with them again."

Kraemer plays for the KW Waterloo Rangers and says she hopes to represent Canada at the Olympics one day.