

CTV Kitchener





Liberal house leader Bardish Chagger is apologizing for a comment she made about opioid deaths in another MP’s riding.

The remark wasn’t picked up by official parliamentary transcripts, but could be heard on the House of Commons audio.

Alex Nuttall, Conservative MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, spoke about the 38 opioid-related deaths in his area.

Later, Liberal MP Ken Hardie referenced those numbers, which is when the audio picked up Chagger saying, “Oh, that’s it?”

“These heartless and cruel comments are incredibly hurtful to the thousands who have suffered because of this crisis,” said Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen. “Why in the world would the Liberal House Leader say this?”

Chagger admitted she made the comment, explaining that it was not meant to downplay the issue.

“I will tell you that my comments were not meant to diminish the seriousness of this. In Waterloo Region we have seen 85 people lose their lives. Mr. Speaker, on this issue, if I have offended anyone, I can promise you I have no problem apologizing,” Chagger said.

The Barrie MP said he was thankful for Chagger’s role in having the meeting in the first place, but condemned her words, saying that comments like this should not be welcomed.

A spokesperson for Chagger said in an email that she apologizes if any offence was caused, and that she wishes she had expanded her thoughts.

The email added that even one life lost is too many.