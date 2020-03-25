KITCHENER -- The City of Waterloo unveiled their financial relief measures to help residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members virtually approved the city’s Economic Relief Plan Monday afternoon, which will see $750,000 go towards helping the community cope with the financial impacts.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone and our focus is on the health and safety of our residents. Our hope is that the financial flexibility offered through these measures will be of service to those that need it and alleviates some of the pressure people may be feeling,” said Mayor Dave Jaworsky in a press release.

The city will waive late payment charges on property taxes, and water and waste water utility bills for April and May. They say this will include payments to the city for permits, licenses, rents and any other amounts due in April and May.

They will also be waiting the 2020 Uptown Sidewalk Patio application fee and monthly parking permit fees for the month of April.

The City’s Community Services division will also be issuing credits for cancelled programs and services.

“This pandemic is unlike anything most of us have ever experienced and we appreciate the profound effect it is having on everyone. As a City we are committed to doing what we can within our mandate to support our residents and businesses. I also encourage landlords to be flexible in their handling of individual situations and if they are accessing any financial breaks that they pass savings on as appropriate. We continue to monitor the community needs and will act as required with further assistance,” said Councillor Jeff Henry, chair of the City’s Strategic Planning and Finance Committee in a press release.