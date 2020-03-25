KITCHENER -- Cambridge City Councillors held a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, approving the city's Economic Response Plan.

The plan includes several measures to support local businesses, residents, and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The safety and health of the public has been our first priority as this crisis unfolds but we also need to ensure that we are doing everything we can to help both our residents and our businesses who are being financially impacted,” said Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a press release.

Starting April 1, City will waive penalties, interest, late payment charges and other fees related to property taxes until June 1.

They will also ease the enforcement of parking and suspend any water meter disconnections.

For businesses, the city is deferring payments for annual business license renewals and will suspended collecting rent from Cambridge Farmers’ Market vendors while examining other leased properties owned by the city until June 1.

They will also offer up the services of their INVEST Cambridge team.

“None of us have a crystal ball to figure out how long these measures may need to stay in effect. We are monitoring very closely all the changes and the impacts that this pandemic has. We will continue to reevaluate what we need to do, as long as we need to do it” said McGarry in an interview with CTV News.