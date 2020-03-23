KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener has unveiled its COVID-19 economic recovery response.

The plan was presented during a special council meeting Monday, held through a video conference and streamed online.

The city says it will waive penalties and interest on utility bills through April and May.

They will also waive any late payment charges on utility bills and suspend all utility disconnections until May 31.

According to the city, they have also reached out the Ontario Minister of Energy to request that all time of use rates be set at ‘off-peak’ rates for 60 days.

The city is also developing a centralized resource for businesses, that they hope will offer one-on-one support.

The support program will help businesses navigate the various aid programs and apply for any grants, funding or credits that may be available.

During tonight’s meeting the question was raised what will happen if the situation extends beyond the end of May.

If that is the case, city officials say they have the option to extend beyond May 31.

It is expected the program will cost the city $700,000 in revenue.