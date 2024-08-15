Water pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
In a new release, Waterloo Region said staff identified a large pipe that supplies drinking water to approximately 20 per cent of the region is in need of repair.
The pipe will need to be shut off while the work is done between August 19 and August 25.
People living in Kitchener, Waterloo, northwest Cambridge, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Mannheim Village, Lloyd Brown, Shingletown, West Montrose, Conestogo and St. Agatha will be impacted. Residents living in those areas are being asked to reduce all water use as much as possible until the repairs are complete.
A map, provided by the Region of Waterloo, showing the areas impacted by an upcoming water pipe repair scheduled for August 19 to August 25. (Courtesy: Region of Waterloo)
“This is critical infrastructure, a large water pipe reaching four feet in diameter in some sections, that delivers drinking water to our community, and supplies water for emergency services,” Director of Water and Wastewater Service for the Region of Waterloo Mari MacNeil said via a release. “We hope to make repairs quickly without significant impacts to the community.”
Residents are asked to:
- Not water lawns (new sod permits issued by August 16 are exempt)
- Not plant grass seed or lay new sod
- Not wash vehicles
- Not refill pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or fountains
- Not clean or pressure wash exteriors
- Use water cans to water gardens
- Reduce showering time to five minutes or less
- Reduce water use when brushing teeth
- Reduce water use when doing dishes or laundry\
- Check for leaks in faucets, showers and toilets
