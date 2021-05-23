Advertisement
Watch out for fake taxi driving around Guelph, police say
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 12:16PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Guelph police are looking for someone they say has been driving a fake taxi throughout the city.
Officials say the car has been approaching people and possibly compromising their debit cards.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police tweeted that they had received three calls in the last half hour.
The car is described as an older black Crown Victoria with a faded ‘Beck Taxi’ sign on the roof.