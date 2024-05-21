Fireworks played part in Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener, say police

Waterloo regional police believe Victoria Day fireworks played a part in a Kitchener shooting.

Gunshots were fired near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queens Boulevard, in the Forest Heights neighbourhood, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

“We do believe that this was over a disturbance and fireworks were involved in the incident,” said Const. Chris Iden.

A 21-year-old Kitchener man was found with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and taken to a hospital outside Waterloo Region.

Police also believe the shooting was a targeted incident and said there were no public safety concerns.

Officers, meanwhile, were seen canvassing the neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

They call the shooting, close to a high school and library, troubling.

“It’s absolutely a serious matter and safety is absolutely a concern,” Iden said. “Thankfully, this was during a time when there wasn’t a lot of traffic in the area and not a lot of pedestrians.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting and no information has been released about any suspects.

Police said their investigation continues.