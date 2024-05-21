Longtime Toronto paramedic faces charges for misconduct inside Kitchener, Ont. strip club
A longtime member of the Toronto Paramedic Services is facing charges in relation to his conduct at a Kitchener, Ont. strip club.
On the night of July 26, 2023, Jennifer Marry was not expecting to go into Roxxanne’s, where she worked as an exotic dancer. However, a regular customer named Adam Deskur requested her.
“We made a deal that I would come in on the condition that he gave me a certain amount of money,” Marry explained.
She said it’s common to exchange phone numbers with regulars so they can plan their hours around visits.
During this particular shift, she noticed something was off with Deskur.
“His phone was propped up against the bottle he had bought,” she said. “I picked up the phone and he was recording.”
Given the club’s strict rules against filming, Marry confronted him.
“He got extremely upset and irate and he said: ‘OK, you’re right. Just smash the phone. Smash it,’” she said.
Deskur was kicked out, but his phone remained at the club.
Marry was able to unlock the device the following night.
“There were 96,000 photos in his phone of all kinds of women,” she said.
As she continued to scroll, she saw things she couldn’t have imagined.
“The first thing that I saw was just the couple videos of me that he had taken that night. Then I just started seeing other women that I work with. I saw women I didn’t know,” she explained. “There were photos of me drinking coffee and he had superimposed his penis into the photos to make it look like I was giving him oral sex.”
Marry said there were also pictures of her co-workers with bruises on them, which she alleges Deskur Photoshopped into the photos as well.
“When I saw what he had done to the women that I work with, that bothered me the most,” she said, through tears. “It’s weird how a person can have a certain threshold for things that happen to them, but when you see something happen to somebody else, it’s horrible.”
And it didn’t end there.
She said Deskur made staff at Roxxanne’s aware he worked as a paramedic in Toronto for many years. With that in mind, one folder on his phone stood out to Marry.
“He had [a folder] called Toronto EMS… and then you go into it and there’s wounded people. There was a photograph of a woman who was deceased and topless,” she said.
Marry called the Waterloo Regional Police Service and Deskur was later arrested and charged with voyeurism. He was also charged with criminal harassment for repeatedly contacting her.
A spokesperson for the City of Toronto confirmed to CTV News that Deskur is an employee of Toronto Paramedic Services.
“He is currently out of the workplace and has been for some time. We are aware of the allegations,” the statement read, in part.
When the incident happened, Marry said she notified all the women that she worked with and all the neighbouring clubs.
Deskur was released on the condition he did not return to Roxxanne’s or any other adult entertainment establishment.
However, in November 2023, he broke that release order and was caught visiting The Manor, another strip club, in Guelph, Ont.
Although many months have passed, and Marry no longer works at Roxxanne’s, she is still disturbed.
“He would use his medical knowledge to kind of instill fear in me,” she said. “I am afraid of him. I never want to see him ever again.”
The allegations about the content found on Deskur’s phone have not been proven in court.
Marry hopes speaking up will spark change.
“I know that he would not stop,” she said. “He’s dangerous for women. The sex industry is generally just looked down on. It’s not considered employment, but it is a job. I needed the job to take care of my family.”
Marry also wants to shed a light on the mistreatment inside all strip clubs and hopes the laws broken within its walls are no longer overlooked.
Deskur’s next court date is June 5 in Kitchener. The Crown will indicate whether they have recovered any video from Deskur’s phone, which is the basis of the voyeurism charge.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
opinion Tom Mulcair: With Trudeau spiralling, Mark Carney waits in the wings
In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that if there's an unofficial frontrunner in the eventual race to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader, it has to be former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
Matthew Perry's death is being investigated over ketamine level found in actor's blood, reports say
An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
'Miscommunication' Liberals say of Speaker Fergus event invite Conservatives call partisan
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is facing fresh Conservative-led calls to resign, this time over "very partisan" and 'inflammatory' language used – the Liberals say mistakenly – to promote an upcoming event.
'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Sentencing hearing set for senior found guilty in crash that killed young Girl Guide
Sentencing hearing dates have been set for a 79-year-old woman found guilty of crashing her SUV into a group of young Girl Guides and killing one of them.
-
'Micro tunneling' under Wharncliffe Road will open capacity for development
The City of London has brought in a massive drilling machine to tunnel under Wharncliffe Road. It is part of a $7.3 million project.
-
St. Thomas woman fears being 'boxed in' by Volkswagen construction
Majorie Nowlan, 87, resides within sight of the future Volkswagen battery plant. But unlike most of the neighbours, her land wasn’t bought out.
Windsor
-
Murder of former Windsorite solved after nearly 50 years by Alberta law enforcement
Melissa Rehorek, 20, was killed in September 1976 in Calgary.
-
Parents of junior hockey player killed in crash celebrate as team captures provincial championship
Days after capturing their second provincial championship in three years, the captain of an Essex County junior hockey team says his fellow players were playing for something "bigger than the team" this year.
-
Suspect charged after stabbing on University Avenue
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man after a stabbing on University Avenue over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Longtime Bradford couple found dead inside home in murder-suicide, police say
Police are providing more details about two people found dead inside a Bradford West Gwillimbury home last week.
-
Crown's efforts to have Clearview Township man deemed a dangerous offender stalled
Anthony Holtorf left the Barrie Courthouse following an adjournment for what was supposed to be a hearing to determine whether the 37-year-old from Clearview Township should be deemed a dangerous or long-term offender.
-
Destructive fire in Muskoka campground causes $500,000 in damage
A destructive fire in a Huntsville campground over the weekend caused half a million dollars in damages.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
-
Driver rolled truck into ditch, fled scene, northern Ont. police say
A driver involved in a rollover single-vehicle collision near Kapuskasing has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and failing to remain.
-
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Ottawa
Ottawa could see thunderstorms Tuesday as hot and humid weather lingers in the capital.
-
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
-
150 homes affected by gas leak in Blackburn Hamlet
Ottawa Fire Services is on scene of a gas leak in Blackburn Hamlet on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
-
Ontario university first in Canada to reach agreement with protesters calling for divestment
An Ontario university is the first major educational institution in Canada to reach an agreement with on-campus protestors and vows not to invest in companies benefitting from the war in Gaza.
-
Police in Ontario say suspects charged in armed home invasion near Toronto part of 'larger criminal network'
Police in Ontario say a group of suspects charged in an armed home invasion north of Toronto last year were driving a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Calgary just one month earlier.
Montreal
-
Judge says Quebec's language law regarding court translations is 'inoperable'
A Quebec Court judge has challenged the constitutionality of a section of the Charter of the French Language adopted by the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government.
-
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada Goose vs. fox face-off
Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada Goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
-
PQ launches sovereignty campaign in English
'It pays off to be independent,' proclaims a new video ad by the PQ -- in English -- as part of its sovereignty campaign.
Atlantic
-
Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges
A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.
-
N.S. woman charged in connection to deaths of 2 dogs
A Freeport, N.S., woman is facing criminal charges in connection to the death of two dogs earlier this year.
-
Shots fired in Dartmouth, N.S., under investigation
Two recent reports of shots fired in Dartmouth, N.S., are under investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Internet searches, Facebook messages of admitted serial killer used as evidence in Winnipeg trial
The trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women has heard he searched the internet to look up the definition of what it means to be a serial killer.
-
'Everything was stolen': Winnipeg community centre frustrated after break in at their batting cage
A Winnipeg community centre has been left to deal with the aftermath of a break in, which resulted in a number of items being stolen, including a pitching machine.
-
Investigation into alleged theft of goslings in Manitoba ends
The province has concluded an investigation into a viral post on social media alleging a woman in Winnipeg stole goslings away from their mother.
Calgary
-
Vandalism and theft to blame for internet, TV and phone outage in Calgary
A disruption to Internet, television and phone services in several north Calgary neighbourhoods is related to vandalism, CTV News has learned.
-
Calgary ridings lead Edmonton's in NDP membership sales
The Alberta NDP is gaining ground in Calgary, if the party's membership sales are any indication.
-
Inflation slows in Alberta, Calgary's inflation the highest in Canada
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
Edmonton
-
RCMP searching for man after 12-year-olds report sexual assault in Red Deer
Red Deer police are looking for a man after two 12-year-olds reported they had been sexually assaulted.
-
Province announces $340K to build permanent supportive housing at Joey's Home in Edmonton
Alberta announced money for housing for people living with disabilities on Tuesday.
-
Calgary ridings lead Edmonton's in NDP membership sales
The Alberta NDP is gaining ground in Calgary, if the party's membership sales are any indication.
Vancouver
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
-
Dog struck, killed on North Vancouver sidewalk: RCMP
A commercial truck struck and killed a dog named Sweety on a sidewalk in North Vancouver last week, according to authorities.
-
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.