New photos released of Fairview Park Mall robbery suspects

    Video still of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on May 18,2024. (Courtesy: WRPS) Video still of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on May 18,2024. (Courtesy: WRPS)
    Eight new photos have been released of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.

    On Saturday, four masked males carrying hammers and a handgun walked into a jewelry store.

    Video still of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on May 18,2024. (Courtesy: WRPS)

    They then began smashing glass display cases and grabbing merchandise.

    Waterloo regional police say the suspects also discharged a noxious substance as they left the mall and fled in a white SUV driven by a fifth suspect.

    Video still of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on May 18,2024. (Courtesy: WRPS)

    The mall was evacuated after some shoppers told police that they were having difficulty breathing.

    Police said two employees were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Video still of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on May 18,2024. (Courtesy: WRPS)

    The newly released photos show the suspects, dressed all in black, climbing over and breaking the glass displays. One can also be seen holding a gun.

