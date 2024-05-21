New photos released of Fairview Park Mall robbery suspects

Eight new photos have been released of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.

On Saturday, four masked males carrying hammers and a handgun walked into a jewelry store.

Video still of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on May 18,2024. (Courtesy: WRPS)

They then began smashing glass display cases and grabbing merchandise.

Waterloo regional police say the suspects also discharged a noxious substance as they left the mall and fled in a white SUV driven by a fifth suspect.

Video still of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on May 18,2024. (Courtesy: WRPS)

The mall was evacuated after some shoppers told police that they were having difficulty breathing.

Police said two employees were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video still of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on May 18,2024. (Courtesy: WRPS)

The newly released photos show the suspects, dressed all in black, climbing over and breaking the glass displays. One can also be seen holding a gun.