Kitchener’s Jamal Murray will represent Canada at 2024 Summer Olympic Games

    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, second from front right, looks to pass the ball as, from left to right, Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala, forward Jalen Williams and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, second from front right, looks to pass the ball as, from left to right, Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala, forward Jalen Williams and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Jamal Murray will be representing his home country at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

    The NBA star, who grew up in Kitchener, Ont., currently plays for the Denver Nuggets.

    Murray shared his plan to play for Team Canada during a press conference Sunday, after the Nuggets were eliminated from the western conference semifinal in Game 7.

    Last season, Murray and Nikola Jokic were instrumental in securing the franchise's first NBA championship.

    Joining Murray on the backcourt for Team Canada will be Toronto’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

