Warming centre hours extended as extreme cold sweeps through region

Waterloo Region residents are braving the elements as a blast of cold Arctic air sweeps through much of southwestern Ontario.

Those without adequate housing are facing a disproportionate impact from the cold, leading to the Region of Waterloo expanding some of its warming centre hours.

Three designated warming centres at regional buildings in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will now be open seven days a week starting Saturday and lasting until the end of February.

Warming Centres in Waterloo Region. (Region of Waterloo)

The region said if necessary the option to extend the warming centre operations until March is available.

The centres will be located inside region of Waterloo buildings at 99 Regina Street South in Waterloo, 150 Main Street in Cambridge and 150 Frederick Street in Kitchener.

Hours will be 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m Monday to Friday and 8 a.m to 6 p.m Saturday, Sunday and on holidays.

Other warming centres in the region include local libraries, community centres and municipal buildings – but they have more limited hours.

The region says the extension of hours comes as the region of waterloo housing services follows an extreme cold weather procedure.

The initiative will provide additional supports to region-funded emergency shelters, street outreach programs and drop-in programs which includes opening more beds at shelters.

Some people who spoke to CTV News on Friday said they are concerned for those who don't have a place to take shelter and warm up as the extreme cold can be dangerous.

“It’s cold today, people could freeze to death today I really think it’s sad,” one person told CTV News Kitchener Friday morning. “I see a lot of homeless and they’re trying to stay warm and where they’re trying to stay warm is the wrong place they should be in warming centres.”

The full list of warming shelters in the region can be found by clicking here.