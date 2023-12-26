KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wanted man has ties to Cambridge and Brantford

    Timothy Frye in an undated photo from Waterloo regional police. Timothy Frye in an undated photo from Waterloo regional police.

    Waterloo regional police are hoping the public can help them find a man wanted in connection to a criminal investigation.

    They released a photo of Timothy Frye, 48, on Tuesday.

    Frye is described as 5-foot-11 with light brown hair.

    Police said he’s known to frequent Cambridge and Brantford but his current whereabouts aren't known.

    Frye is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, and multiple counts of breach of a probation order.

    Police have shared no further details about the nature of their investigation.

    Anyone with information on Frye’s location is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

