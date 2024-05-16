Here’s where fireworks are – and aren’t – allowed on Victoria Day

Fireworks will fill the night sky over the May long weekend – depending on what city you live in.

Light shows can be set off in almost every community, with one major exception.

Here’s a quick look at the rules and restrictions ahead of the Victoria Day holiday.

Kitchener

Fireworks are allowed before 11 p.m. on Victoria Day.

However, they're only permitted on private property that is at least 25 feet away from any building. Fireworks can't be set off on city-owned land, parks, woodlots, roads or schools.

If these rules aren’t followed, you could face a $400 fine.

More details can be found here.

Waterloo

Fireworks are permitted on Victoria Day.

They can be set off the day of, one day before or after the holiday, until 11 p.m.

Noise complaints can be made to: 519-747-8785.

Additional information can be found here.

Cambridge

Fireworks displays are permitted until 11 p.m. on Victoria Day.

They aren’t allowed in public parks or roads.

North Dumfries

Fireworks can be set off on Victoria Day, as well as the day before and the day after, but must end by 10:15 p.m.

They are permitted only on private property.

Wilmot

Fireworks can be set off on Victoria Day as long as they aren't within 500 feet of woods, buildings or places where highly flammable substances are stored.

Guelph

Firework displays are allowed on private property on Victoria Day and the day before the holiday, until 11:59 p.m.

Permits are required for light shows on public property.

Complaints can be made to police at 519-824-1212.

Stratford

Fireworks are permitted on private property from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Victoria Day.

Brantford

Fireworks can only be set off between Friday, May 17 and Monday, May 20.

They cannot be discharged on county land without previous approval from the fire chief.

Complaints can be reported here.

Woodstock

The city says personal firework displays are not allowed over the Victoria Day long weekend.

In 2023, council changed the fireworks bylaw. Selling them, or even setting them off, are now prohibited.

The city voted for the fireworks ban after they got too many calls about people not following the rules.

The fine for setting off fireworks is $400, while selling them could cost you $1,000.

Complaints can be made to the non-emergency line at 519-421-2800, ext. 9.

For more information click here.