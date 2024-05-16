New Cambridge exhibit aims to build better foundation for women in skilled trades
A new photo-research exhibit in Cambridge is shining a spotlight on women who work in the skilled trades. ‘Building Equitable Trades’ was unveiled Thursday at Conestoga College’s Reuter Drive campus as part of a partnership between Wilfrid Laurier University, Conestoga College and the Grand Valley Construction Association.
The project is also the latest in a series spearheaded by the Laurier Centre for Women in Science.
The organization said around five per cent of the skilled trades workforce is made up of women, a number that electrician Andrea Davidson wants to see grow.
“Working with my hands is something that I love. Being able to actually see what you’re creating and have a marketable difference by the end of the day is really important to me,” she said.
Electrician Andrea Davidson poses in front of an electrical panel on May 16, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
The Laurier Centre for Women in Science hopes the photography exhibit will spark conversations about the trades.
Joni Jean, chair of WLU’s of Engineering & Technology and Trades & Apprenticeship at Conestoga, also hopes it will draw attention to some of the issues present within the field.
“We’re here today for an exhibit to profile women in the skilled trades, to bring light to inequities that they face and some of the systemic barrier that exist for women to enter these careers.”
Some of the women featured in the images are partly obscured, symbolizing how some women in trades feel the need to conceal parts of their identity to fit into the workplace.
One of them is machinist Beverly Roach.
“[In my] first shop I was the only woman for a long time. I’m not even sure it they have women now,” Roach said. “[In the] second shop, there was maybe two or three of us. Now, working at Conestoga, there are so many women. It’s great to see in the industry.”
Davidson has had similar experiences.
“This is the first time in my career that I’ve had the opportunity to work with other women in the trades. It’s been really nice to not be the only one, which hasn’t happened very often.”
She is encouraging the next generation of female skilled trade workers to get involved early.
“Try your shop classes in high school. You can try all of it and it’s free,” Davidson said.
