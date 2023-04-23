Wanted Brampton man allegedly tries and fails to drive away from Cambridge police

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested a wanted man who allegedly tried to drive away from officers in Cambridge.

According to a news release, officers saw the man driving in the area of Ballantyne Avenue and East Street in the city around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say he had outstanding charges for criminal harassment, five counts of failing to comply with a release order, assault, forcible entry, and mischief under $5,000.

According to WRPS, the man didn't stop when officers attempted to pull him over and, instead, tried to drive away.

He was stopped and arrested shortly after.

A 30-year-old from Brampton was charged with his outstanding offences as well as criminal harassment, two more counts of failing to comply with release order, and flight from police.