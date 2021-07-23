KITCHENER -- A vigil is taking place in Kitchener's Victoria Park on Friday night to honour an 18-year-old who died of a drug overdose in February.

The teen's mother, Kelly Gordon, is looking to spread awareness about the dangers of addiction. Gordon says before her son was introduced to drugs he was an active kid who loved soccer.

"Over the days and the months when he was becoming an addict, he dropped soccer and turned to drugs which very quickly absorbed the child that I knew," she said.

Gordon lost her son to addiction after he had been periodically living on the streets of Kitchener and overdosed on what was believed to be carfentanyl, an opioid meant for use in large animals like elephants.

On Friday night, candles will be lit in honour of the teen and others battling addiction.

The Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council (WRCPC) reports 70 people have died of suspected drug overdoses so far this year, most involving opioids.

To Gordon, more needs to be done to change these numbers.