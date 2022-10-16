Vigil held for former UW grad slain in Pakistan
An outpouring of grief and anger at a vigil held on Saturday at the University of Waterloo, as mourners gathered to honour an alumna allegedly killed by her husband in Pakistan.
In September, the university announced Sarah Inam had allegedly been killed as a result of intimate partner violence.
“It’s really important that we talk about this case and any other case like this,” said Nishu Bhandal, a friend of Inam. “We talk about it, and justice is served because that is the only path to coming to a place where these types of tragic events don't happen anymore.”
Inam graduated from UW in 2005 with an honours degree in economics and arts, and then in 2007, she completed a masters in economics.
Family and friends of Inam are demanding justice for the 37-year-old’s death.
Her husband has been arrested.
The university described Inam as a "brilliant student" who "touched the hearts and enriched the lives of everyone who met her."
