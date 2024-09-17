1 dead following collision near Arthur

A driver is dead following an early morning three-vehicle collision near Arthur.

It happened at around 6:15 a.m. Monday on Wellington Road 109.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police, Wellington North Fire Service and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service all responded to the scene.

It was reported that a white sedan had collided with a transport truck and another commercial motor vehicle.

Both occupants of the sedan were taken to a local trauma centre. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital while the passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team is assisting with the investigation.

“The office of the Chief Coroner was notified and attended the scene. The cause of the collision is still under investigation and anyone with information related to it is asked to call 1-888-310-1122,” OPP said in a media release.