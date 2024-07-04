Man arrested in connection to firework incident involving Waterloo, Ont., city councillor
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to a Canada Day firework incident involving a city councillor.
Police say a woman was walking on Central Street in Waterloo around 10:30 p.m. when a man shot and hit her with a firework. A man was also assaulted.
Julie Wright, the Ward 7 councillor in Waterloo, says she and her family were heading down Central Street after a drone show in Waterloo Park, when she saw the man with fireworks on MacGregor Public School.
According to Wright, she told the man he couldn't shoot off the roman candles, which was when he started firing them at her.
“I am a little singed, but not significantly injured,” Wright said in a social media post. “I was shot at multiple times and hit once. This firework insanity has to stop.”
On Tuesday, police released an image of a man they were trying to identify in connection to the incident.
Police say they arrested the man involved in the firework incident on Wednesday, when he turned himself in to their station in Kitchener.
A 37-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.
