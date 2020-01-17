KITCHENER -- A man injured in a shooting late Thursday evening in Waterloo’s Vista Hills neighborhood is currently in the intensive care unit after receiving surgery last night.

The man was taken to hospital with what police believe is a gunshot wound, following the incident.

Regional Police tell CTV News they were called to a report of a break and enter on Beechdrops Drive, in the Vista Hills area, at around 10:15 p.m.

There was a heavy police presence along on Beechdrops Drive, with cruisers and police tape set up outside a two-storey home.

More police vehicles arrived on scene just after midnight.

A police presence remained in that neighbourhood overnight and into Friday morning.

Regional Police also deployed a drone over the scene early Friday morning, as officers continued their investigation.

The @WRPS_RPV will be assisting with an ongoing investigation on Beechdrops Drive, Waterloo — WRPS RPV (@WRPS_RPV) January 17, 2020

No suspect description is availabat this time.