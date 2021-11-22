Victim hospitalized with serious stab wounds in alleged assault

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are investigating a stabbing in Kitchener over the weekend.

Officers responded to the area of Queens Boulevard and Elm Ridge Drive around 9 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Police said they weren't able to find the people involved in the disturbance when they arrived.

In a news release, officials said the victim went to a local hospital with a serious stab wound.

Police said they believe this was a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.