KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Victim and bystander sprayed with noxious substance during Kitchener robbery: WRPS

    Waterloo regional police are looking to speak to a woman believed to have left a robbery scene in a sedan. (Source: WRPS) Waterloo regional police are looking to speak to a woman believed to have left a robbery scene in a sedan. (Source: WRPS)

    Police are looking for a suspect after they say a meet up for an online sale turned violent in Kitchener.

    Officers were called to the area of Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Police say a fight took place during the meet up and that the suspect sprayed the victim and a bystander with a noxious substance. Neither were seriously hurt.

    The suspect then allegedly stole the phone and drove off in a silver sedan.

    Police have release an image of the suspect and the vehicle. She's described as a Black woman around 30 years old, 5'6, with a heavy build and long, black hair.

