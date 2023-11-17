Victim and bystander sprayed with noxious substance during Kitchener robbery: WRPS

Police are looking for a suspect after they say a meet up for an online sale turned violent in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a fight took place during the meet up and that the suspect sprayed the victim and a bystander with a noxious substance. Neither were seriously hurt.

The suspect then allegedly stole the phone and drove off in a silver sedan.

Police have release an image of the suspect and the vehicle. She's described as a Black woman around 30 years old, 5'6, with a heavy build and long, black hair.