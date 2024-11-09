KITCHENER
    • Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police

    WRPS headquarters on May 07, 2024. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner) WRPS headquarters on May 07, 2024. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)
    Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 28-year-old man in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo.

    Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service's Special Victims Unit investigators arrested a suspect after locating him in the area of King Street North and Ezra Street in Waterloo Friday.

    A Kitchener man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

    “The Waterloo Regional Police Service would like to thank members of the public and multiple businesses for their cooperation and assistance with this investigation,” police said in a media release.

