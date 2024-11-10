Police report two deaths in downtown Guelph that may be linked to drug use

The Guelph Police Service is putting out a warning after two deaths in the downtown area.

Police said both deaths happened on Friday and could be related to drug use.

In a social media post on Saturday afternoon, police said, “Health officials in neighbouring municipalities have warned recently of possibly contaminated substances.”

Citizens are urged to call 911 if they believe someone is experiencing an overdose. If opioid use is suspected, naloxone should be administered.

The deaths come after police launched a new campaign last month to address concerns surrounding drug use and drug trafficking in the downtown area.