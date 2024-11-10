New Elmira monuments honour Peacekeepers and Afghanistan veterans

Two new tributes to Canada’s veterans have been unveiled at the Elmira Cenotaph.

The recently installed monuments at Memorial Park commemorate Afghanistan veterans and Canadian Peacekeepers.

In a news release, the Township of Woolwich said the memorials were possible thanks to a joint funding initiative, including money from the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign donations.

“Through collaboration with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 469 we have given our community a visual reminder of the resilience and courage of our servicemen and women,” Woolwich Township Mayor Sandy Santz said in the release. “We continue to be committed to preserving our history and always remembering.”

“As a veteran myself, of multiple tours overseas, it gives me great pride to see these two new monuments in place at our cenotaph for generations to come,” Richard Sheppard, Veterans Service Officer at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 469, said.

Despite rainy weather on Sunday afternoon, a rededication ceremony was held at the cenotaph during a Remembrance Day Service.

While speaking to CTV News, Sheppard highlighted the importance of recognizing the people who served in more recent conflicts.

“It didn’t end in Korea. We went to Afghanistan. We have countless peacekeeping and NATO missions that we’ve gone on as well.”

Under a gloomy sky, Sheppard, who served with the Royal Canadian Dragoons for eighteen years, laid a wreath in recognition of the new monuments. He said it was a project that began several years ago, but has finally come to fruition.

“It’s a sense of pride. They look good. They stand out. You’ve got a poppy on the front of them there. It just gives you a sense of pride to look at them,” he said.