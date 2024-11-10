Kitchener Ranger commits to NCAA team
Hours after the NCAA Division I Council announced a rule change that allows CHL players to be eligible to play in their hockey programs, Kitchener Rangers goalie Jackson Parsons became the first OHL player to announce a commitment to an NCAA team.
Parsons has committed to play for the Clarkson University Golden Knights in Potsdam, New York during the 2025-26 season.
Parsons, who hails from Embrun, ON, turns 20-years-old on Nov. 23. He was the Rangers third-round, 53rd overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.
This season, Parsons has a 10-2-1-0 record, 2.51 goals against average and 0.911 save percentage.
Previously, the NCAA considered CHL players professionals because they receive a stipend of up to $600 per month for living expenses. Last week, the NCAA Division I Council amended those rules, allowing prospects who play for major junior ice hockey teams to retain their eligibility, as long as those players are not paid more than necessary expenses.
The move also follows a proposed class action lawsuit, filed in August by Rylan Masterson, who lost his NCAA eligibility after playing in two exhibition games with the Windsor Spitfires.
OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford applauded the change, writing in an open letter about the announcement, “This is a landmark decision that gives OHL players additional avenues and opportunities to pursue their hockey, academic and life goals upon graduation from our league.
“It also opens the OHL’s doors to talented young student athletes with NCAA aspirations, providing them the opportunity to take their game to the next level in the number one development league in the world.”
The rule change goes into effect on August 1, 2025.
