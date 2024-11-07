Man charged in Kitchener stabbing

KITCHENER
    A man has been charged after a stabbing at an apartment building in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Garment Street property around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

    When they arrived, officers found a 41-year-old man with serious stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

    Although the suspect took off, he was located two days later in Cambridge.

    An 18-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

    Investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

