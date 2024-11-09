Laurier Golden Hawks triumph over Western Mustangs to claim Yates Cup victory

In a thrilling showdown on home turf, the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks defeated the Western University Mustangs in the Ontario University Athletics football championship, claiming the Yates Cup and marking a significant victory in Ontario university football.

With University Stadium packed to capacity and an electric atmosphere driving the players, the Golden Hawks delivered an impressive performance, defeating the powerhouse Mustangs and securing their first Yates Cup title since 2016.

“I'm feeling so excited. Golden Hawks are in a good spot,” said one Laurier student. “Our quarterback Taylor, I mean he's just an absolute dog. [He’s a] dual threat quarterback, just a huge man [that] gets up and down the field.”

Saturday’s back-and-forth game ended with the Golden Hawks leading 51-31, concluding the Mustangs’ 2024 season.

The win is especially significant for Laurier, who hosted the Yates Cup final in front of a sold-out crowd. Fans in purple, white and gold erupted as the final whistle blew, celebrating the hard-fought victory over a formidable opponent.

“I just love to see our schools showing up, supporting, walking into the game today, people cheering in the streets” said a Golden Hawks fan.

The Golden Hawks will now head out east to take on either St. Mary's University or Bishop's University in the Uteck Bowl on November 16.

With momentum on their side, Laurier fans are hopeful that this Yates Cup win is just the beginning of an unforgettable postseason run.

“Let’s go straight to glory; it’s a great day to be a Golden Hawk,” said a Laurier student.

Laurier has won eight Yates Cups in its program history. Western has won 35, including last year.