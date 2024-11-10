Woman charged after citizen reports driver passed out in a vehicle with a child inside

KITCHENER
    The dimly lit interior of a vehicle is seen in this undated stock image. (revac film's & photography/Pexels.com) The dimly lit interior of a vehicle is seen in this undated stock image. (revac film's & photography/Pexels.com)
    A Kitchener woman is facing multiple charges after a concerned citizen called in a potentially impaired driver.

    Waterloo Regional Police received the call around 8:35 a.m. Thursday. They were told the caller had seen a woman who appeared to be passed out in a parked vehicle near Ottawa Street South and Alpine Road. The caller told police a young child was also in the car.

    When officers found the vehicle, they said they determined it had been stolen and the driver was drunk.

    Officers charged a 38-year-old woman with impaired operation, failing to provide the necessaries of life, possession of stolen goods over $5,000 and possession of an identity document.

    The child was taken to a responsible adult.

