Woman charged after citizen reports driver passed out in a vehicle with a child inside

A Kitchener woman is facing multiple charges after a concerned citizen called in a potentially impaired driver.

Waterloo Regional Police received the call around 8:35 a.m. Thursday. They were told the caller had seen a woman who appeared to be passed out in a parked vehicle near Ottawa Street South and Alpine Road. The caller told police a young child was also in the car.

When officers found the vehicle, they said they determined it had been stolen and the driver was drunk.

Officers charged a 38-year-old woman with impaired operation, failing to provide the necessaries of life, possession of stolen goods over $5,000 and possession of an identity document.

The child was taken to a responsible adult.