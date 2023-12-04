Vegetable Beef Curry from Emily Richards

Serve this hearty curry with naan bread or paranthas so you can wipe up every bit of the sauce on your plate! It’s also delicious served over basmati rice.

Serves: 4

1 onion, halved

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp. (15 mL) chopped fresh ginger

1 small hot chili pepper, halved and seeded

1 tbsp. (15 mL) canola oil

1 tbsp. (15 mL) mild curry powder or paste

8 oz. (250 g) lean ground beef or veal

3 cups (750 mL) water, divided

1 lbs (500 g) sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 can (19 oz/540 mL) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tsp (10 mL) garam masala

1/4 cup (60 mL) chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions:

1. In food processor or mini chop, purée onion, garlic, ginger and chili pepper into a paste.

2. In a large deep skillet or saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and cook onion paste for about 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in curry powder and cook for 1 minute. Add ground beef and cook for 5 minutes to brown.

3. Add 2 cups (500 mL) of the water and stir to make a gravy consistency. Add sweet potatoes; cover and cook, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender but firm. Add chickpeas, garam masala and remaining water and cook for 10 minutes or until thickened and sweet potatoes are very tender.

4. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving.