Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Brantford
Mosquitos collected in Brantford last week have tested positive for the West Nile virus.
The Brant County Health Unit said the insects were found in a residential neighbourhood during their regular surveillance program.
“This is the first positive pool of West Nile virus this season,” Filip Pajtondziev, the health unit’s manager of infectious diseases, said in a media release. “The significant amount of rainfall and high temperatures are creating favorable breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”
The health unit said there’s been no confirmed human cases of West Nile virus this year and none were reported in 2023 either.
Most people don’t get sick from an infected mosquito bite. Some, however, are particularly at risk, especially seniors and those with underlying health issues.
The health unit recommends residents take the following steps to protect themselves and their loved ones:
Cover up by wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants with a tightly woven fabric.
Avoid being outdoors from early evening to morning when mosquitoes are most active and likely to bite, as well as at any time in shady, wooded areas.
Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by getting rid of all water-filled containers and objects. Change the water in bird baths at least once per week.
Use an approved insect repellent, such as one containing DEET.
The Brant County Health Unit said it will continue its surveillance program for West Nile virus throughout the city and county. To report areas with standing water, call 519-753-4937, ext. 444.
