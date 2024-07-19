KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three teens rob Cambridge pharmacy, crash stolen vehicle: WRPS

    A image of the vehicle after it was found in a ditch. (Submitted/WRPS) A image of the vehicle after it was found in a ditch. (Submitted/WRPS)
    Three male teens are facing a slew of charges after police say they stole several vehicles and robbed a Cambridge pharmacy before crashing one of the vehicles into a ditch.

    According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, three vehicles were stolen early Tuesday morning from the area of Townline Road and Saginaw Parkway.

    Later that day, at 6 p.m., a robbery was reported at a Coronation Boulevard pharmacy, where police said two suspects demanded merchandise and cash. One of the employees ended up with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspects left the pharmacy in a stolen Lexus. Police said the driver struck three vehicles on Townline Road, before they lost control and went into a ditch. The suspects then allegedly took off on foot while flames consumed the Lexus.

    Police arrested the three suspects nearby.

    Officers seized reprograming equipment, stolen property, a pellet gun and bear spray after they completed search warrants at three Cambridge residences.

    The three stolen vehicles were recovered.

    A 16-year-old from Kitchener is charged with robbery with violence, dangerous operation, failure to remain at a collision and possession of stolen property over $5,000. A 16-year-old and 19-year-old, both from Cambridge, are charged with robbery with violence, disguise with intent and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

    They are being held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

