What’s next for UW researchers as province terminates COVID-19 wastewater testing
A small army of experts at the University of Waterloo (UW) played a central role in collecting data for wastewater testing but the province is bringing the program to an end.
Wastewater testing was a key part of keeping an eye on the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
On July 31, the cross-country network responsible for testing will disband.
“We’re actually taking our last sample in Waterloo on Monday,” said Mark Servos, Canada research chair in water quality protection, and UW professor. “It’s involved 13 different universities, it’s involved government labs, federal labs, provincial labs.”
The province is pulling the plug on its program to avoid duplication with an expanded national testing plan.
UW has had a big hand in gathering Ontario’s data.
“We’ve had over 80 different students involved over the four years,” said Servos.
Now that it’s coming to an end, and sooner than expected, what’s next for people involved?
For Servos, it means a return to his roots.
“Primarily going to go back to studying fish. We’re fish biologists. We just happened to have the tools that were perfect for doing the wastewater analysis,” he said.
The program’s conclusion now means some are looking for work.
“I’ve just been looking for jobs and doing interviews,” said technician Jaycelyn Caklec. “I’m mostly interested in fisheries biology work.”
Others are returning to school to further their education – like Zach Miller.
He began wastewater testing as a co-op student in 2022 and was later hired on full-time as a lab technician.
“I’ll be starting a master’s at the University of Ottawa in September,” said Miller.
Technician Kathryn Williams will also be returning to school at the Michener Institute of Education in Toronto. She said the skills she learned testing wastewater will propel her toward a career as a medical lab technologist.
“The importance of doing routine work, the data analysis, all of the hands-on stuff that we’ve done with all of that, I’m going to take with me,” said Williams.
Meanwhile, Anthony Ng, who is responsible for developing new methods for detecting variants just landed a new job at the university’s start-up incubator – Velocity.
“I will be committed there to oversee the lab operation and help those students bring their ideas into a prototype or even product,” Ng said.
As the vital program comes to a close, those involved see this as a time to reflect and appreciate what they accomplished. They also feel better equipped in the event another public health emergency arises.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The CrowdStrike outage is affecting heath-care services in Canada. Here's what you need to know
A global technology outage that's grounded flights and delayed border crossings is also challenging health-care services in the country, as issues with Microsoft services persist.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
opinion Trump's assassination attempt not a political winner
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
'I feel cheated': Here are the products hit hardest by shrinkflation
Canadians who feel like they are getting less bang for their buck at the grocery store these days might be right. A new report shows the effects of shrinkflation are real.
BREAKING Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.