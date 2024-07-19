KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Big festival weekend: What’s going on in Waterloo Region and Guelph

    Ribs cook on the grill at the Ribfest and Craft Beer Show at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Friday, July 17, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) Ribs cook on the grill at the Ribfest and Craft Beer Show at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Friday, July 17, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Our favourite summer festivals have returned!

    There’s a lot to do over the next few days in Waterloo Region and beyond.

    Here’s a quick look at what’s going on, so you can plan your weekend.

    Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show

    • July 19 – Noon to 10 p.m., July 20 – Noon to 10 p.m., July 21 – Noon to 6 p.m.
    • Victoria Park
    • Free admission
    • Barbecue, craft beer, ciders, cocktails, live entertainment and Kids Fun Zone.
    • More info can be found here.

    Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival

    • July 19 to July 21
    • 100 Regina Street South in Waterloo
    • Friday’s headliner is Toronto-based pianist and singer Laila Biali, Saturday’s headliner is Hilario Duran and his Latin Jazz Big Band from Cuba, and on Sunday the headliner is the Canadian Jazz Collective.
    • Check out the full lineup on their website.

    (Submitted/Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival)

    Afro Festival

    • July 20 at Waterloo Park
    • Celebrate African diversity with music, food and colourful performances.
    • Details here.

    Cambridge Scottish Festival

    Concert

    • Friday, July 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Churchill Park
    • Celtic music, beer tent, vendors
    • Tickets: Adult $25, youth and seniors $20, children under 12-years-old free

    Games Day

    • Saturday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Churchill Park
    • Piping and drumming, Highland dancers, heavy events, vendors, ‘Avenue of the Clans,’ beer tent, live music and more.
    • More info can be found here.

    The heavy throwing competition gets underway at the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (July 24, 2021)

    Hillside Festival

