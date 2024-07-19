Big festival weekend: What’s going on in Waterloo Region and Guelph
Our favourite summer festivals have returned!
There’s a lot to do over the next few days in Waterloo Region and beyond.
Here’s a quick look at what’s going on, so you can plan your weekend.
Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show
- July 19 – Noon to 10 p.m., July 20 – Noon to 10 p.m., July 21 – Noon to 6 p.m.
- Victoria Park
- Free admission
- Barbecue, craft beer, ciders, cocktails, live entertainment and Kids Fun Zone.
- More info can be found here.
Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival
- July 19 to July 21
- 100 Regina Street South in Waterloo
- Friday’s headliner is Toronto-based pianist and singer Laila Biali, Saturday’s headliner is Hilario Duran and his Latin Jazz Big Band from Cuba, and on Sunday the headliner is the Canadian Jazz Collective.
- Check out the full lineup on their website.
(Submitted/Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival)
Afro Festival
- July 20 at Waterloo Park
- Celebrate African diversity with music, food and colourful performances.
- Details here.
Cambridge Scottish Festival
Concert
- Friday, July 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Churchill Park
- Celtic music, beer tent, vendors
- Tickets: Adult $25, youth and seniors $20, children under 12-years-old free
Games Day
- Saturday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Churchill Park
- Piping and drumming, Highland dancers, heavy events, vendors, ‘Avenue of the Clans,’ beer tent, live music and more.
- More info can be found here.
The heavy throwing competition gets underway at the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (July 24, 2021)
Hillside Festival
- July 19 to July 21 at Guelph Lake Island
- Live music stages, dancing, drumming, food, and crafts.
- Tickets: Weekend and day passes still available. Senior tickets sold out.
- See their website for the lineup, tickets prices and more.
