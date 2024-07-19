Big festival weekend: What’s going on in Waterloo Region and Guelph

Our favourite summer festivals have returned!

There’s a lot to do over the next few days in Waterloo Region and beyond.

Here’s a quick look at what’s going on, so you can plan your weekend.

Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show

July 19 – Noon to 10 p.m., July 20 – Noon to 10 p.m., July 21 – Noon to 6 p.m.

Victoria Park

Free admission

Barbecue, craft beer, ciders, cocktails, live entertainment and Kids Fun Zone.

Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival

July 19 to July 21

100 Regina Street South in Waterloo

Friday’s headliner is Toronto-based pianist and singer Laila Biali, Saturday’s headliner is Hilario Duran and his Latin Jazz Big Band from Cuba, and on Sunday the headliner is the Canadian Jazz Collective.

Afro Festival

July 20 at Waterloo Park

Celebrate African diversity with music, food and colourful performances.

Cambridge Scottish Festival

Concert

Friday, July 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Churchill Park

Celtic music, beer tent, vendors

Tickets: Adult $25, youth and seniors $20, children under 12-years-old free

Games Day

Saturday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Churchill Park

Piping and drumming, Highland dancers, heavy events, vendors, ‘Avenue of the Clans,’ beer tent, live music and more.

Hillside Festival