    • Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash

    Crash on Highway 7 in Halton Hills on July 19, 2024. (Source: OPP) Crash on Highway 7 in Halton Hills on July 19, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a Rockwood man.

    First responders were called to Highway 7, between Side Road 22 and Trafalgar Road in Halton Hills, early Friday afternoon.

    One vehicle had hit a fence and flipped over, coming to rest on its roof.

    OPP said a 78-year-old man from Rockwood, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased.

    No further details have been shared about the cause of the crash.

