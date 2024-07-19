Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a Rockwood man.

First responders were called to Highway 7, between Side Road 22 and Trafalgar Road in Halton Hills, early Friday afternoon.

One vehicle had hit a fence and flipped over, coming to rest on its roof.

OPP said a 78-year-old man from Rockwood, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased.

No further details have been shared about the cause of the crash.