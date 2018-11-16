

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford variety store was robbed at knifepoint on Friday morning.

It happened on Colborne Street West at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Police say the man entered the store with a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk.

They say he then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of each.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Colborne Street West and Mt. Pleasant Street.

Police say the clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as about six feet tall with a balaclava covering his face.

He was allegedly wearing a black sweater with a 'Vans Off the Wall' logo on the front and camouflage pants.

In an photo supplied by the Brantford Police Service, he appeared to have a tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who has seen the male in the attached photo, is asked to call police.