Vaccine pre-registration opening for those 50 and older in high-risk Waterloo Region neighbourhoods

KITCHENER -- Adults who are 50 years old or older and living in a Waterloo Region neighbourhood considered high-risk will soon be able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Wednesday news release, the region specifies the high-risk neighbourhoods are: Vanier/Rockway, Country Hills, Alpine/Laurentian, Victoria Hills/Cherry Hills, and Shades Mills.

The pre-registration will open for the group of people starting on Thursday and can be done online.

“Opening vaccine pre-registration to adults 50 and older in high-risk neighbourhoods is one other way we are supporting local priority populations,” said Shirley Hilton, head of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force, in the release. “This furthers the work already being done by the task force to increase access to vaccines for high-risk groups, including Indigenous, refugee and newcomer, migrant worker, individuals experiencing homelessness or vulnerably housed individuals who live in Waterloo Region.”

The region says they are also working to offer COVID-19 vaccines through pop-up and mobile clinics to high-risk neighbourhoods.

Anyone who is eligible for pre-registration is encouraged to book the first available appointment when they are able.

Friends and family of high-risk individuals are also encouraged to help them pre-register online.

