KITCHENER -- Pharmacies in Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are now offering doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 55.

The province expanded the number of pharmacies offering the vaccine on Thursday. Local pharmacies received doses over the weekend and some were able to book their first appointments on Monday.

This map shows where to find a pharmacy in Waterloo Region or Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph offering vaccine appointments.

A full list of pharmacies across Ontario can be found here.