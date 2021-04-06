KITCHENER -- The provincial government has identified an area in central Kitchener as a COVID-19 hot spot.

The hot spot includes all neighbourhoods with the postal code prefix N2C.

"We will be immediately targeting hot spot postal codes to help get this third wave under control," Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday.

The targeted postal code approach comes with a younger age bracket for COVID-19 vaccines. Adults 50 or over in the identified communities are now eligible for the vaccine.

The postal code includes people in Kingsdale, Vanier and Country Hills East.

"I think it's a very good idea and they are moving very quickly, too," one resident said.

"I think it's a good thing," another resident told CTV Kitchener. "I think more people getting vaccinated is better."

The Victoria Hills area in Kitchener was considered a high-priority neighbourhood by Region of Waterloo Public Health several months ago, but it's not included in the province's hot spot list.

That area has the postal code prefix N2M. Residents said they're upset.

"They keep flip flopping," one person said Tuesday.

"I personally don't think it's fair," another resident said.

Dr. Kelly Grindrod, a vaccine expert from the University of Waterloo, said people in the area shouldn't worry about being left out.

"People who live in neighbourhoods where they find themselves to be at higher risk can absolutely go to other neighbourhoods to get vaccinated," she said.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Region's public health unit said they're finalizing plans for vaccinating high-priority neighbourhoods, including the area identified by the province. Pre-registration details will be released Wednesday.

An area in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph was also identified as a provincial hot spot. That postal code prefix is N1K.