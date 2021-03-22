WATERLOO -- Both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University are working on plans to return to in-person learning for in the fall of 2021.

However, there's been a rise in COVID-19 cases at the schools lately, including outbreaks linked to social gatherings.

Last week, Region of Waterloo Public Health identified a large cluster of cases linked to off-campus gatherings.

Officials declared an outbreak at Claudette Millar Hall at UW last Thursday. On Saturday, they said three cases were linked to an outbreak at Clara Conrad Hall at WLU.

UW student Mikael Gascho said taking class online in his first year of university has been challenging.

"Probably the hardest part was really not knowing anyone in any of my classes," he said.

Gascho said he's happy to hear he might be able to get into the classroom in the fall.

"It's definitely a good idea, just because of getting back to being with people," he said.

Ivan Joseph, WLU's VP of student affairs, said their intent is to return to in-person learning.

"We want to instil hope and optimism, not just in our students but our campus community," Joseph said.

Some students, however, are concerned about the possible return to the classroom.

"Yes, plan for in-person learning, but I don't think go full force this fall and bring everybody back," one student told CTV Kitchener on Monday.

The back-to-school plans come as COVID-19 cases both on- and off-campus continue to rise at both universities.

"Right now we have I believe 12 students that have tested positive for COVID on our Wilfrid Campus," Joseph said.

No one at UW was available for an interview.

The gatherings linked to the outbreaks happened between March 4 and 7. Officials said one case screened positive for a variant of concern and expect others to screen for variants as well.

"Those things will play a role in how many students are coming back, what classes will be allowed back and what activities will be permitted," Joseph said.

Both universities plan to base their back-to-school plan on public health guidelines.