KITCHENER -- A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Wilfrid Laurier University student residence.

On Saturday, Region of Waterloo Public Health declared the outbreak at Clara Conrad Hall. Two students living there have tested positive for the virus.

According to a Sunday news release, another student at the hall has tested positive, bringing the total number of cases linked to the outbreak to three.

Two other students living in residences at the Waterloo campus have also tested positive for COVID-19, but are not linked to the Clara Conrad Hall outbreak.

Another outbreak was declared at the residence in October of last year.

On Thursday, Region of Waterloo Public Health identified a cluster of off-campus cases connected to multiple social gatherings.

As of Sunday, the cluster includes 23 confirmed cases, one probable case, and 19 others have been identified as high risk contacts. They are all currently self-isolating.