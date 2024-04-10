Urgent plea to fund stray cat’s amputation surgery and recovery

A stray cat being cared for by the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth needs emergency surgery and the organization is hoping the community will rally to pay for her recovery.

Blossom arrived at the shelter in what the shelter said was “poor condition.” Their veterinary team found an old injury on her left leg that had been left untreated for a long time.

On Tuesday, the one-year-old cat had emergency surgery to amputate the limb.

The humane society said her medical costs could climb to $4,000 by time Blossom’s ready to be adopted. That figure includes the amputation, a future spay surgery and antibiotics, as well as the cost of her care during recovery.

Blossom is currently staying in a foster home while she heals.

“The money raised from this campaign will help Blossom lead a healthy, happy life,” Victoria Baby, the humane society’s CEO, said in a media release. “We have had several emergency cases like this within the past two weeks and rely on our community’s generosity to provide this life-saving medical care.”

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth also shared the stories of two other cats who recently came into their care.

Last week, a four-month-old named Nimbus had an emergency amputation after their medical team determined he had multiple fractures to his left leg and was in a lot of pain. That procedure cost $3,500. The shelter said the surgery went well and Nimbus is now in a foster home.

A three-year-old named Kit Kat was taken in two weeks ago after she ingested a lily plant which is highly toxic to cats. The humane society said Kit Kat is doing well and is currently up for adoption. The cost of her treatment was $3,000.

The humane society is hoping the community will pitch in to help cover the costs for their care. Any money raised above their goal will help other animals in need.