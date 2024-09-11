University of Waterloo ranks best in Canada for producing successful entrepreneurs
The University of Waterloo (UW) is among the top universities in the world when it comes to producing successful entrepreneurs with undergraduate degrees, according to the 2024 PitchBook rankings.
“For another year, Waterloo has been ranked number one in Canada,” said Adrien Côté, executive director at UW’s startup incubator Velocity.
PitchBook, which tracks investments in venture capital and private equity markets, reveals that UW has produced 562 founders, 478 companies and $20 billion USD in capital.
The university currently ranks 21st in the world.
“We have a really strong engineering, computer science, math and science facilities that combines with world-class research, but also combines with the cooperative education program,” Côté explained.
The report also ranks UW second in Canada for producing female founders, and the university remains in the top 100 for graduate-degree founders.
“I wasn’t really surprised,” said Ethan Alvizo, with startup PatientCompanion. “I know a lot of entrepreneurs in the Waterloo area, so it wasn’t shocking for me to hear that.”
Alvizo and Christy Lee have found success with their intuitive app, which allows patients to articulate their needs clearly and quickly through an app with icons, words or voice-to-text.
There’s also Justin Cheng from Mycro Harvest, which got its start at Velocity. That company uses artificial intelligence to give mushroom farming a boost.
Cheng said the proximity to large tech companies locally has contributed the school’s success and high ranking.
“Whether that’s founding their own company or being a part of early-stage startup where they can build those really scrappy engineering skills and start their career off and in an impactful position,” said Cheng.
Household names have also come out of UW, like businessman Kevin O’Leary, the star of shows like Dragon’s Den and Shark Tank.
BlackBerry co-founder Mike Lazaridis also studied at UW.
The school’s startup incubator will take a big step forward in the fall as they expand and move into their new home at Innovation Arena in downtown Kitchener, Ont. The hope is it will help them continue climbing the ranks.
“It feels we’re just getting started,” Côté said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Actions speak louder: What experts are saying about the body language in the U.S. presidential debate
The highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was a heated matchup. Here's what experts who analyzed the exchange had to say.
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Taylor Swift wins at MTV Video Music Awards and Sabrina Carpenter brings 'Espresso'
Taylor Swift and Post Malone took home the first award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, for best collaboration, handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles.
Conservatives to push non-confidence motion against Trudeau government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will put forward a non-confidence motion when Parliament resumes 'at the earliest possible opportunity' with the aim of triggering an early federal election.
B.C. family says razor blades found in bag of frozen blueberries
The B.C. parents of an 11-year-old girl said their daughter recently found a package containing razor blades in a bag of Kirkland-brand frozen blueberries.
Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.
Famous Winston Churchill portrait, stolen in Ottawa, is found
Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel says authorities have recovered an iconic photograph of Winston Churchill after it was stolen and replaced with a fake nearly three years ago.
Man, 70, and woman, 71, found shot dead in Montreal apartment, police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man, 70, and woman, 71, were killed by gunshot wounds in an apartment.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.