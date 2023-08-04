Waterloo, Ont. startup using AI to grow mushrooms

Mycro Harvest co-founder Justin Cheng shows off a shiitake grown with help from artificial intelligence. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Mycro Harvest co-founder Justin Cheng shows off a shiitake grown with help from artificial intelligence. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver