University of Guelph to spend $3.6 million for diversity, inclusion hiring initiative

University of Guelph to spend $3.6 million for diversity, inclusion hiring initiative

A sign is seen at the entrance to the University of Guelph on Friday, March 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Hannah Yoon) A sign is seen at the entrance to the University of Guelph on Friday, March 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Hannah Yoon)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver